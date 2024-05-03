I don’t start ‘beefs’; I only reply - Strongman

Entertainment of Friday, 3 May 2024

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman, known for his assertive presence in the music industry, has firmly refuted claims suggesting he initiates ‘beefs’ with fellow celebrities.



In an exclusive interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Strongman addressed online allegations questioning his rise to popularity solely through engagement in ‘beefs’.



Setting the record straight, the rapper clarified that he never instigates conflicts, emphasizing, "I don’t trend on 'beefs' because I don’t throw first shots. I only do replies."



Drawing an analogy to insurance principles, Strongman explained his approach, stating, "We have indemnity in insurance principles... If you come and fool, I need to tell you that no matter what you’re doing, you need to stop."



Emphasizing his stance, Strongman reiterated, "I don’t start the 'beefs'. So any beef that you see me being involved in, I didn’t start it. The people started it, and I helped them finish it."