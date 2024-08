Television of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa revealed in an interview that she earns at least $500 monthly from her content.



Despite facing criticism, she plans to use it to further monetize her TikTok presence.



Asantewaa, who has 3.3 million followers, gained fame with humorous videos during the COVID-19 pandemic.