I encountered porn only once during my youth – Uncle Ebo Whyte

Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte recently reflected on the contrast between his generation and today’s youth regarding exposure to pornography.

In an interview on Showbiz 360, he shared that, during his youth, he encountered porn only once—through a friend's old magazine.

In contrast, he noted that today’s youth have easy access to such content via social media.

Whyte emphasized the importance of mature guidance to help young people navigate these challenges and reach their full potential.

