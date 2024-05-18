I enjoyed the buzz around my alleged dating of Delay - Amerado

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Amerado, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka off-stage, recently spoke out about the fervor surrounding rumors of a romantic involvement with Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay.



In 2023, social media and entertainment platforms were abuzz with speculation about their relationship, igniting discussions among eager fans.



During a recent interview with Roselyn Felli on the Prime Morning Show, the award-winning rapper shared his perspective, admitting he relished the attention and excitement generated by those who believed—and still believe—he was romantically linked with Delay.



However, Amerado made it clear that there was no romantic entanglement between him and Delay. Their interactions, he emphasized, were strictly professional and friendly.



Despite this, he acknowledged the positive impact the public's reaction to their chemistry had on his career, finding both amusement and benefit in the speculation.



The rapper also revealed that during the height of the rumors, he had a partner who initially struggled with the situation but eventually accepted it as part of his profession.