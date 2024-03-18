I faced challenges during my early days as a musician - Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Reggie Rockstone, renowned as the Grandpapa of Hiplife, recently offered a refreshing take on his music journey, diverging from the typical narrative of overcoming challenges at the outset of one's career.



In a candid discussion with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu Show, Rockstone disclosed that his foray into music was remarkably smooth, devoid of the hurdles often associated with the industry's entry.



Attributing his seamless start to familial support, Rockstone emphasized the pivotal role played by his father, who was entrenched in the music scene.



"For me, it was a walk in the path," he recounted. "I got everything on a silver platter."



Expressing gratitude for this privilege, he acknowledged that unlike many aspiring artists, he never had to plead for assistance or struggle for recognition.



Rockstone's perspective offers a compelling departure from the common narrative of struggling artists. His revelation underscores the diverse pathways to success in the music industry, challenging the notion that hardship is a requisite precursor to achievement.



With a career spanning over two decades since his music debut in 1990, Rockstone has amassed a repertoire of hit songs and collaborated with esteemed artists such as KK Fosu, VVIP, and Sena Dagadu. His enduring presence in the music scene attests to both his talent and adaptability.



Beyond music, Rockstone has expanded his entrepreneurial ventures, delving into the food industry with the establishment of "Rockz Waakye," a restaurant he co-manages with his wife. This diversification exemplifies his multifaceted approach to success, transcending the confines of a singular creative pursuit.