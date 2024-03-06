I feel celebrated when people tell me they love my music - Amandzeba

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Respected Ghanaian Highlife musician, Amandzeba, believes his music's impact speaks for itself, asserting that he doesn't require external celebration to recognize his influence.



In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the "Wɔgbɛ Dzɛkɛ" hitmaker emphasized that while recognition is appreciated, it's not essential for validation.



He stated, "People don’t necessarily have to celebrate you to know that you are doing well. I have had this conviction that I am celebrated when people tell me they love my music."



Reflecting on Ghana's history, Amandzeba noted, "This is a country where Dr Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown after all he did for Ghana. Anything good that comes from this country will not be celebrated well so I take consolations from the fact that I am not doing music to be celebrated."



Amandzeba's musical ethos revolves around portraying African narratives authentically. He expressed pride in infusing his songs with African names and themes, stating, "Whenever I am writing a song, it is about telling the African story and that makes the song rich and authentic."



Furthermore, he highlighted his commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting Highlife music through initiatives like "One Ghana" on the Spintex Road.



Recognized for hits like "Toffee," "Aso," "Medo," "Kotosa," and "Deeba," Amandzeba sees himself as a bridge between tradition and modernity, blending ancient melodies with contemporary rhythms.



Looking ahead, Amandzeba revealed plans to commemorate the 25th anniversary of "Wɔgbɛ Dzɛkɛ" next year, showcasing his enduring impact on Ghanaian music.