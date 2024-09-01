You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 01Article 1975943

Movies of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

‘I find it very hard to walk in public, but I feel better today’ – Drogba shares divine healing at a Miracle Night service

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Peasah, known as ‘Drogba’ John Peasah, known as ‘Drogba’

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known as ‘Drogba’ from the YOLO series, shared a miraculous healing experience at the Christ Embassy’s Airport City crusade in Accra.

After five months battling Stiff Person Syndrome and other severe health issues, Drogba testified of significant improvement following the ‘Miracle Night’ crusade on August 30.

Previously, he struggled with mobility in public and had to wear a mask to avoid crowds.

His sister confirmed that this was the first time in four years Drogba was able to walk freely in a crowd.

His healing was celebrated by the congregation, marking a hopeful turn in his challenging health journey.



Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment