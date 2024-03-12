I gifted my mom GH₵500k and 2 Range Rovers from money I earned from my ‘Snapchat work’ - Dulcie Boateng

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Dulcie Boateng, a prominent figure in Ghana's social media sphere, revealed on a recent episode of the Delay Show that her earnings from Snapchat far surpass common perceptions.



Through what she refers to as her 'Snapchat work,' Boateng disclosed that she surprised her mother with a staggering GH₵500,000 birthday gift last year, coupled with the purchase of two Range Rover vehicles in 2021 and 2022.



The 26-year-old influencer elucidated that her income, derived primarily from brand advertising and sales on Snapchat, enabled her to procure a Range Rover Evogue and a Range Rover Velar for her mother.



Boateng has earned a reputation as one of Ghana's foremost Snapchat influencers, showcasing a lifestyle seemingly fueled by her online endeavors.



"Everything I do now is surreal to people because they believe that it is impossible for women to make their own money. It is what it is," Boateng asserted, addressing societal skepticism about her financial independence.



When queried by host Delay about her mother's awareness of the source of her wealth, Boateng revealed, "my mother watches me work, she helps me and takes orders for me. Sometimes the money passes through her account so I don’t have to explain, she knows."



In response to Delay's inquiry about how she managed to procure the vehicles and cash gift for her mother, Boateng confidently stated, "From Snapchat. It’s the only story, from snap story."



Offering insight into her monthly earnings as a Snapchat influencer, Boateng outlined, "I’m going to give you a little breakdown of what a month looks like for me averagely. I charge GH₵15,000 for ambassadorial deals. In a month, I take about 8 to 10 deals, so we are looking at GH₵120,000 to GH₵150,000 for ambassadorial deals only."



Boateng emphasized her collaborations with various brands such as Pizzaman and Intimate Queen, which provide consistent income streams alongside instant ads, location ads, and her personal business ventures.



Meanwhile, Boateng expressed indifference towards her father, stating that he had not prioritized her during her upbringing. She asserted that her father's absence in her current affluent life does not concern her.