You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 24Article 1941938

Movies of Friday, 24 May 2024

    

Source: Anansesemmedia

I give up so easily and that has been my problem – Too Much Pampii

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Too Much Pampii Too Much Pampii

Renowned comic actor Too Much Pampii, originally aspiring to be a musician, shared his journey from failed music aspirations to acting fame.

Unexpectedly propelled into the limelight by the Junka Town series, shot with a smartphone, he abandoned his music dreams until a recent resurgence.

Despite earlier setbacks, his latest song "Ghetto Christian" showcases his diverse musical talent, receiving positive reception.

Pampii's commitment to releasing a body of work indicates a renewed focus on his music career, with hopes of realizing his long-term dreams as a professional musician.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment