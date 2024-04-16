I got into music because I once had a crush on a guy – Tiwa Savage

Music of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tiwa Savage has disclosed that she became a musician because she once had a crush on a certain guy who was usually seen with artistes.



She revealed this during a recent interview with MTV Live while promoting her new movie project, “Water and Garri.”



One can recall that Tiwa Savage recently released her new movie, “Water and Gari currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



However, speaking on her recent project, Tiwa Savage disclosed that acting was her first love before music.



Tiwa said she ventured into the music industry because she wanted to be close to her crush.



She said; “I’ve always wanted to do acting. Acting was one of my first love before music. I got into music because I had a crush on a guy and he was always around musicians so I said ‘yeah, forget acting and just go into music.’”



