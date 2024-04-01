I had no challenges in the early days of my career - Reggie Rockstone

Music of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Challenges often mark the early paths of music artists, forming crucial chapters in their journey to success.



However, veteran Highlife singer and rapper, Reggie Rockstone, reveals a contrasting narrative to his music career's outset.



Speaking on the Atuu Show with Abeiku Santana, the Grandpapa of Hiplife disclosed that his entry into the music realm was remarkably smooth, devoid of the typical hurdles faced by many.



Rockstone attributed this ease to his fortunate upbringing, noting his father's involvement in the music industry as a significant advantage.



Reflecting on his beginnings, Rockstone expressed gratitude for the privileged start, stating he never had to solicit support or struggle for recognition.



He acknowledged that his journey lacked the trials often associated with budding musicians, emphasizing the blessings of familial connections and inherited opportunities.



Rockstone's musical journey commenced in 1990, spanning over two decades of notable contributions to the industry. Collaborations with artists such as KK Fosu, VVIP, and Sena Dagadu further solidified his legacy.



Beyond music, Rockstone has diversified into the food business, co-managing the renowned "Rockz Waakye" restaurant alongside his wife, showcasing his entrepreneurial acumen alongside his musical prowess.



