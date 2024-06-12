You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 12Article 1949528
I had planned to gift a student a car – Shatta Wale on cancellation of Legon show

Award-winning Dancehall artist Shatta Wale expressed disappointment over the cancellation of his performance at the University of Ghana, Legon, alleging industry bias.

He revealed plans to gift a fan a car during the show, aiming to foster a closer connection with his audience.

This gesture was thwarted due to what he perceives as favoritism towards other artists.

