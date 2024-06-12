I had planned to gift a student a car – Shatta Wale on cancellation of Legon show

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Award-winning Dancehall artist Shatta Wale expressed disappointment over the cancellation of his performance at the University of Ghana, Legon, alleging industry bias.



He revealed plans to gift a fan a car during the show, aiming to foster a closer connection with his audience.



This gesture was thwarted due to what he perceives as favoritism towards other artists.



Shatta Wale criticized the decision, citing the release of Stonebwoy's concert flyer as a pretext for blocking his event.



He denounced the treatment of his brand, labeling the cancellation as disrespectful.



Despite his outspoken nature, he emphasized that his actions are driven by principles and a quest for justice, even at the cost of controversy.



Shatta Wale's revelation on TikTok shed light on the challenges he faces in the music industry, where he believes his bold persona is often misconstrued.