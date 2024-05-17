I have more political sense than both NDC and NPP celebrities - Oboy Siki

Movies of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Controversial Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, asserts his superior political acumen over celebrities endorsing NPP and NDC.



In an exclusive interview with AMBASSADOR TV, Oboy Siki refrains from endorsing any political party but vows to critique them impartially.



He criticizes celebrity endorsements as driven by self-interest rather than the country's progress.



Oboy Siki boasts of his political sensibility, claiming unmatched influence in mobilizing voters.



He urges celebrities to prioritize industry progress and personal well-being over political affiliations.



Refusing to endorse any party, he maintains the freedom to critique both NPP and NDC without bias.



Oboy Siki emphasizes his deep understanding of politics, positioning himself as more politically sensible than his endorsing counterparts.