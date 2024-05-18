I have no interest in composing political songs - Philipa Baafi

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Renowned Gospel artist Philipa Baafi has firmly stated her stance against composing songs to endorse any political party's campaign.



Speaking on The Afternoon Show on TV3 with Anita Akuffo, Baafi, also a trained Physician Assistant, clarified that while she's open to political parties using her existing songs, she won't create new ones tailored to their messages.



Baafi emphasized that political parties typically request songs to align with their agendas, a condition she's unwilling to meet. She stated, "If you tell me to do a song, I won’t do it. But if the song is there and you want to use it, why not?"



She likened the scenario to someone using a song for an advertisement, highlighting the importance of copyright.



Notably, Baafi's song "Go High" was utilized by the NPP during their 2008 electoral campaign, despite its release in 2007. However, she remains steadfast in her decision not to compose politically motivated songs.