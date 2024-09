Television of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian MC David Adjei Frimpong, known as MC Portfolio, clarified that he never pledged lifelong allegiance to Shatta Movement.



He explained his support was linked to a specific project with Shatta Wale, not a permanent commitment.



MC Portfolio has since aligned himself with Stonebwoy following a strained relationship with Shatta Wale.