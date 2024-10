Entertainment of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian reggae artist Ras Kuuku has reconciled with Kofi Kinaata, moving past past issues over his verse being cut from "Efiekuma Love."



In a Hitz FM interview, he emphasized there’s no resentment and affirmed their mutual commitment to Ghanaian music, calling the 2020 incident a thing of the past.