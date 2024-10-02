I laugh anytime I watch myself – Lil Win

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actor Lil Win has shared his amusing reaction to watching himself on television, revealing that he has starred in over 2,000 movies.



He expressed disbelief at times, stating that he often doesn’t recognize himself or the characters he portrays.



In a Facebook post, he humorously commented, “I have shot over 2000 movies, and sometimes I laugh too much watching myself. Oh Lil Win.”



Lilwin is celebrated as one of Ghana’s prominent movie stars, significantly contributing to the Kumawood film industry.