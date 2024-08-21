I like raw s*x; I would rather m*sturbate than use a condom – Medikal

Music of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Rapper Medikal has opened up about his disgust for condom usage.



He says he would rather masturbate than use a condom.



Medikal was speaking on Rants and Bants; a podcast that features Ghanaian celebrities and influencers.



“I like to have raw sex, I don’t like condoms. I would rather masturbate than use a condom,” he said.



This comes from Medikal, an influencer in the music space in Ghana at a time there are reports of a rise in HIV/AIDS in the West African country