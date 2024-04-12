Music of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has shared insights into her creative process, revealing a preference for working in dimly lit spaces and drawing inspiration from personal experiences or imaginative narratives.



"I like recording in the dark," Gyakie confessed, emphasizing how it enhances her introspection and creative flow. During an interview on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show with Helen Appiah-Ampofo, she disclosed, "When I’m with my favorite producers, it’s always a plus for me. I listen to the beats and imagine storylines that would complement them."



Gyakie elaborated on her songwriting approach, explaining, "I draw inspiration from my own life experiences. If I'm going through a particular situation, it's easier to express. Otherwise, I create a story in my mind and integrate it into the song."



Expressing gratitude for collaborative music production, Gyakie stressed the importance of a strong rapport with her producers. "All my comfortable producers are those with whom I can build a working relationship," she noted. "I appreciate producers who explore and bring innovative ideas and sounds."



Looking ahead, Gyakie teased her upcoming projects, declaring, "This year everything will come together." She hinted at an album release, additional singles, and the arrival of "Vibe with Me with Gyakie." Fans can anticipate an eventful year ahead with new releases.



Reflecting on recent successes in the Ghanaian music scene, Gyakie expressed optimism for the future. "2023 and 2024 have been fantastic years," she remarked. "There are already several buzzing songs. This year looks very promising, and I'm proud of our direction."