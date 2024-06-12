You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 12Article 1949519
I’ll choose foreign passport even if you merge PhD and a law degree – Wayoosi

Kumawood actor Wayoosi, joining a debate sparked by Kofi Gabs, aka Mr. Happiness, weighs in on the value of a PhD versus a foreign passport.

Gabs, who recently acquired a Dutch passport, argues its superiority for travel over a Ghanaian PhD.

Wayoosi dismisses the comparison, asserting they serve different purposes.

He emphasizes his preference for a foreign passport, even over a law degree, in a candid social media video.

He urges against overthinking the debate, emphasizing the practical benefits of a foreign passport.

The discussion highlights differing perspectives on education and mobility in Ghana.

