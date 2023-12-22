I’ll forever be remembered for my Christmas songs – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Music of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prolific Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, has stated that the decision to create Christmas songs made him stand out among his peers.



“When I started doing music I decided that apart from doing love songs, songs for different occasions and situations, I wanted to be unique.



"So I thought of doing Christmas songs which will stay with me for the rest of my life because one day we will surely die and leave the face of this earth," he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.



According to the ‘Yeekodi Bronya’ hitmaker, his 'timeless' Christmas songs are a legacy for generations to come .



“And when you die what will show that you left a legacy behind but I can say 100 percent that when I die there will be a signature against my name.



“This is what I did in my lifetime and it’ll be there for generations yet unborn to witness so I’m proud of doing Christmas songs and I’m very excited,” he added.