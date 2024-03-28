I’ll never date a woman who cannot spend on me - Joeboy reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian singer Joeboy, born Joseph Akinfenwa-Donus, has disclosed his relationship red flag: a woman who doesn’t invest financially in the partnership.



During an interview with Tacha Akide at CoolFm Lagos, Joeboy opened up about his views on relationships, including his expectations when it comes to financial contributions.



He clarified that he doesn’t seek to drain his partner's resources, emphasizing that he believes in equality and reciprocity in a relationship.



Joeboy expressed the importance of mutual financial investment, stating that he expects his partner to be capable of reciprocating the efforts he puts into the relationship.



Currently involved in a two-year relationship with a woman whose identity remains undisclosed, Joeboy revealed that he has invested over N50 million in their partnership.



His candid remarks shed light on his perspective on financial dynamics within relationships, sparking discussions about gender roles and expectations in modern dating.