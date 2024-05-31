I’ll only attend TGMAs the day I’m receiving an award – Rufftown singer Baba Tunde

Entertainment of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Baba Tunde, an artist under Rufftown Records, says he will attend the Ghana Music Awards only when receiving an award, not just to watch.



He believes in making his first appearance memorable.



He refrained from naming a favorite for the Artiste of the Year category, expressing support for all nominees.



Tunde expressed interest in collaborating with Gyakie, Zlatan, Davido, and others.



The TGMA 2024, sponsored by Telecel Ghana and organized by Charterhouse, is set for June 1 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.



The public's favorites for the Artiste of the Year include King Promise and Stonebwoy.