I looked up to Majid Michel growing up – Qwasi Blay

Ghanaian actor, Qwasi Blay has revealed that he looked up to renowned actor Majid Michel while springing up in the acting scene.



In an interview on ShoBiz TV, the host Evergreen Asantewaa enquired from Blay if he had people he looked up to or perhaps those who inspired his coming up in the movie industry.



Qwasi Blay opened up on the impact Majid Michel had on his acting career. He also mentioned; John Dumelo, David Dontoh, Adjetey Annan, amongst others also played a vital role in shaping his dream.



