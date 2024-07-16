I love office gossip – but there’s a right and a wrong way to do it

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: independent.co.u

The author fondly recalls morning gossip sessions with a colleague, which involved discussing dates and coworkers. A study by the University of Leeds found workplace gossip can build social connections but can also damage perceptions of competence and morality. Gossipers are seen as sociable yet less reliable for advice. While harmless gossip can enhance office camaraderie, serious topics should be avoided as they may require formal action. The author suggests embracing light gossip to improve workplace relationships and morale, advising starting conversations with "have you heard... ?" to initiate the tea time sessions.



