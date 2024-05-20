I love sex a lot - Keche Andrew

Entertainment of Monday, 20 May 2024

Keche's Andrew Kofi Cudjoe has expressed his profound affection for sex, citing its health benefits as the primary reason.



The hip-life artist emphasized that sex serves as a beneficial form of exercise for maintaining overall health.



During an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Andrew highlighted sex's holistic impact on the body, likening it to the health benefits of swimming.



"Sex makes you younger; it makes you healthy; it works on your whole body. Apart from swimming, which makes one healthy, sex is the next thing that can make you healthy," he explained.



Meanwhile, his counterpart, Keche Joshua, offered advice to young couples, urging them to maintain privacy regarding their relationships, particularly on social media platforms.



He cautioned against the dangers of oversharing, citing instances of celebrity marriages crumbling due to public scrutiny and interference.



In the current social media landscape, Joshua warned of the potential for malicious intent, advising against excessive exposure to avoid unwarranted criticism and scrutiny.