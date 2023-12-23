I love you – Adani Best tells Black Sherif after performance

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

If one would recall, the moment Black Sherif was announced the Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), he sang “Baa he Ote” by veteran Highlife singer, Adani Best.



The connection between these two artistes continues to grow as Adani Best was among the artistes who performed at the second edition of Black Sheriff’s Zaama Disco, held on December 21, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Event.



Adani Best delivered a good performance as his old songs were on the lips of the crowd who were present at the event.



While the Highlife singer was about to end his performance, Black Sherif joined him on stage and they both sang the song “Baa he Ote”.



In a video shared by GTV Ghana on Twitter, it was an emotional moment as they were seen hugging each other. Adani Best expressed gratitude and love to the rapper saying “I love you”, and “I salute you” and Black Sheriff did the same.



Other artistes such as Kwami Eugene, Kofi Kinata, and Fameye, added to the success of the event.



The maiden edition of the Zaama Disco Concert was launched in 2022. Ghanaians who witnessed the first edition lauded the artiste and for it to be organized again in 2023, one can conclude that Zaama Disco has come to stay.



Watch the emotional moment between Black Sherif and Adani Best below:





ED/NOQ