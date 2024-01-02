I'm a big fan of LilWin – Sabinus

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Popular Nigerian comedian, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, well known as Sabinus, has said that he is an ardent supporter of Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin.



He stated that he would be very delighted if he gets the opportunity to do a skit with Lil Win and enjoy some moments with him due to the admiration he has for the actor.



Sabinus also called on individuals, who are close to LilWin to relay the information to him and make it known to him, that he is one of his fans.



"I would love to do a skit with @ OfficialLilWin and @Ericomondi. Abeg make who de close to them tell dem say I be fan o,” Sabinus wrote on his Twitter page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, LilWin is yet to respond to his call as there has been no message or reaction from his side in response to Sabinus’ request.



Sabinus,the Nigerian comedian has established himself in Africa as one of the best comedians who crack jokes for people to laugh and release some stress.



