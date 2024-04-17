I'm a child of God, not defined by christianity - Joseph Matthew

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Matthew, the acclaimed Afro-Gospel musician, asserts that he doesn't need Christianity to affirm his status as a child of God.



Born into a Christian musical household in Tema, Joseph Matthew's musical journey began early, influenced by his father's leadership in the church choir.



Despite his upbringing and identification as an Afro-Gospel artist, Joseph Matthew clarifies that he does not consider himself a Christian. In a recent interview, he explained, "I sing to glorify God and Jesus Christ, adhering to their principles, but I prefer to be known as a 'Child of God' rather than a Christian."



Matthew emphasized that Jesus referred to his followers as "disciples," not "Christians," supporting his stance. He believes one can be a child of God without adhering to Christianity.



Renowned for songs like "Nyame Ye," "Blessed," and "Promise Land," Joseph Matthew won "Best International Gospel Artiste of the Year" at the 2021 Emerging Music Awards and secured "Best Gospel Song of the Year UK" for "Blessed" at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.



He anticipates the August 2024 release of his new single, "Fear No Man," preceded by a visual performance showcasing his hit songs.