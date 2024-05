Entertainment of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, aka Samuel Adu Frimpong, emphasized his music's reflection of his life, sharing personal experiences and emotions.



He rates his decade-long journey in the music industry as a perfect ten, citing growth and accomplishments.



Medikal aims to use his success to uplift others, fulfilling his dream of making a positive impact.