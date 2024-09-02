I’m clear in my mind that Mahama will cancel Free SHS- Omane Acheampong

Entertainment of Monday, 2 September 2024

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has expressed distrust in former President John Dramani Mahama's promise not to cancel the Free SHS policy if re-elected.



Acheampong’s skepticism stems from Mahama's past criticisms of the policy when it was proposed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Despite expecting backlash, Acheampong insists he is not concerned about insults, especially from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Meanwhile, Mahama has assured Ghanaians that Free SHS will remain, but emphasized the need for better implementation to address the challenges faced by students, parents, and teachers.