Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Billionaire singer Rihanna hints at ending her sabbatical, revealing in an interview with ET her return to the studio.



The 'Diamond' artist, sparking buzz with an 'I'm Retired' shirt, vows to release her next album soon.



Explaining her musical rediscovery, she shares eagerness to resume studio work after a prolonged hiatus.