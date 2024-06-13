‘I’m embarrassed by it’ – Mzbel refuses to travel outside just to give birth

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: 3news

Mzbel, Ghanaian singer, firmly rejected the idea of giving birth overseas for the sake of obtaining foreign citizenship for her children.



In an interview on Wontumi TV, she expressed discomfort with the trend among celebrities, emphasizing her pride in her Ghanaian heritage.



Mzbel argued that raising her children abroad might instill the belief that success requires leaving Ghana.



She critiqued the perception that foreign passports offer superior opportunities, countering that she values maintaining a connection to her roots.



Her stance reflects ongoing debates sparked by a Ghanaian cleaner in the Netherlands, who praised his Dutch passport over local academic achievements.