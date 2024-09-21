You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 21Article 1984217

I'm living in anxiety over galamsey menace - KSM

Veteran Ghanaian comedian Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has raised alarm over the worsening impact of illegal mining, or galamsey, in Ghana.

In a recent YouTube discussion, he noted increasing unrest among youth in mining communities, who are confronting illegal miners with growing frustration.

KSM expressed his fears about the turbulence in the country, stating, "The galamsey havoc is

