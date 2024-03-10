I'm not abusive - Deyemi Okanlawon clears allegations

Movies of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has dismissed allegations suggesting he is abusive, emphasizing his firm stance against domestic violence.



In a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, Okanlawon addressed speculations linking him to abusive behavior, attributing them to his portrayal of certain characters on screen.



He labeled the misconceptions about his personal life outside of acting roles as "the most ridiculous" he has encountered about himself, asserting their baselessness.



Contrary to these assumptions, Okanlawon vehemently opposes domestic violence, expressing a deep-seated aversion to any form of abuse. "I have a soft spot that does not allow me to even tolerate domestic violence, let alone be associated with it as an abuser," he affirmed during the interview.



Despite his successful acting career, Okanlawon revealed an alternate path he might have pursued if not for entertainment. He disclosed that he would have considered becoming a pastor, viewing it as more of a calling than a career path.



"I don’t think I can call it a career path, it would have been more of a calling. I think I would have been a pastor [if I wasn’t an actor]," Okanlawon reflected.