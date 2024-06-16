I’m not afraid my career will die like Mr. Beautiful for supporting Mahama – Nero X

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Highlife singer Nero X, real name Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, defended his career amid criticism for backing John Mahama's campaign.



Addressing skeptics on Property FM, he dismissed comparisons to Mr. Beautiful, asserting critics can't dictate his destiny.



Nero X emphasized that supporting Mahama doesn't define his future success, citing Mr. Beautiful's resilience despite similar backlash.



He stressed his right to support any candidate and suggested outcomes depend on intentions.



Nero X affirmed his readiness to switch allegiances based on circumstances, urging critics not to take his choices personally.



His remarks underscored resilience and independence in Ghana's political and entertainment landscapes.