I’m not under pressure to make another hit after Sugarcane – Camidoh

It’s been close to three years since he treated Ghanaians and the rest of the world to his hit song “Sugarcane,” and one would think he is pushing himself to deliver yet another banger.



However, Camidoh reveals he is under no pressure at all to do so.



Camidoh, real name Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, expressed confidence in his ability to consistently create great



Read full article.music without putting himself under unnecessary pressure.



In a chat with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, October 24, 2024, he emphasized that his focus is on producing authentic, high-quality songs that resonate with his audience, instead of comparing his new works to past successes.



“No, I’ve never really been under pressure to make another song like ‘Sugarcane.’ I believe I’ve been blessed with amazing talent, and I make amazing music. So, there’s no point in likening ‘Sugarcane’ to any of my works.



“I believe that at the right time, my records will get the necessary attention because they are all very beautiful songs. If I were struggling to make music, then I believe I would be feeling that way. What God has blessed me with is a gift, so I’m not being forced to cook another ‘Sugarcane.’ Not at all,” he stated.



Touching on some of the challenges of the music industry, Camidoh expressed the need for clear communication regarding the worth of artists and their contributions. He argued that when people understand the significance of an artist, a song, or the act of making music, they are more likely to show respect and appreciation.



“I think our industry needs to focus heavily on value communication because I believe when people appreciate and understand the value an artist, song, or the act of making music carries, they will celebrate and cherish it more,” he said.



Camidoh is currently promoting a remix of his single, “NLF (Nothing Lasts Forever),” featuring Coded of 4×4 fame, while also working on new singles and other projects.



Highlighting the essence of collaboration, he believes it is a gateway for expansion. “By working together, artists share ideas that encourage growth, which also helps the entire industry to improve.



We should really emphasize that. I have a joint project with Qwamina MP. It is a single titled “Before You Go.” I also feature on S3fa’s new song, “All Over.” I have also done a few collaborations here and there, which will be coming out soon. So, I would urge all my fans to watch out and support these songs as well,” he added.