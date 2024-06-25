You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 25Article 1954169

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

    

Source: StarrFm

‘I’m praying for every understanding woman’ – Wizkid

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wizkid Wizkid

Afrobeats sensation Wizkid sparked controversy with a cryptic social media post ahead of Davido's upcoming wedding to Chioma Rowland.

Davido recently confirmed their June 25 wedding in Lagos despite infidelity rumors.

Wizkid's tweet "Lol" following Davido's pre-wedding photos ignited speculation.

He further stirred the pot with a tweet seemingly directed at Davido, praising "understanding women," which some interpreted as a dig at Chioma.

This prompted mixed reactions, as Davido's ex, Sophia Momodu, hinted at overlapping romances with both Davido and Chioma between 2020-2022.

Wizkid's posts have fueled intrigue amid the Nigerian music industry and their fanbases.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment