‘I’m praying for every understanding woman’ – Wizkid

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 June 2024
Source: StarrFm
Afrobeats sensation Wizkid sparked controversy with a cryptic social media post ahead of Davido's upcoming wedding to Chioma Rowland.
Davido recently confirmed their June 25 wedding in Lagos despite infidelity rumors.
Wizkid's tweet "Lol" following Davido's pre-wedding photos ignited speculation.
He further stirred the pot with a tweet seemingly directed at Davido, praising "understanding women," which some interpreted as a dig at Chioma.
This prompted mixed reactions, as Davido's ex, Sophia Momodu, hinted at overlapping romances with both Davido and Chioma between 2020-2022.
Wizkid's posts have fueled intrigue amid the Nigerian music industry and their fanbases.