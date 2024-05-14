I'm ready to marry my mother's choice - Sista Afia

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian sensation Sista Afia recently expressed her profound love and trust for her mother during a heartfelt moment on Onua FM’s “Adwuma Adwuma” with Felicia Osei.



During a phone-in segment, the singer pledged to fulfill any wish her mother has, including marrying a man of her choice.



Sista Afia's affection for her mother was evident as she highlighted her pivotal role as her rock, supporter, and cheerleader.



Vowing to prioritize her mother's happiness, Sista Afia affirmed her commitment to ensuring her mother's well-being.



In her own words, "Without my mum, I wouldn’t know where I will be."