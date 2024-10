Television of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: Ghanaweekend

Ghana Freedom Party's Vice Presidential candidate, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi (Roman Fada), confirmed the passing of flagbearer Akua Donkor, aged 83.



Following her death, Roman Fada expressed his readiness to assume her role if required by law, seeking support from entertainment colleagues.



GFP will issue a formal statement soon.