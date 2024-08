Movies of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, has apologized to actress Martha Ankomah for disparaging her brand, acknowledging his mistake and seeking forgiveness.



The case, involving a five million cedis lawsuit, is set for settlement on August 15, 2024, after a court adjournment for finalizing terms.