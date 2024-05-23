I’m still an emerging artiste – Banzy Banero

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Emerging artist Banzy Banero, known for his hit ‘Hosanna’, doesn't consider himself established despite mainstream success and a nod from the TGMA.



Speaking on Cape Coast’s Property FM, he feels he's still on the rise, saying it's been less than a year since his breakthrough.



Banero believes he has more to achieve to gain widespread recognition in Ghana.



Despite his presence in the mainstream, he sees himself as an emerging talent, emphasizing the need for further work.



According to him, his journey in the music scene is ongoing, and he's committed to making a bigger impact.