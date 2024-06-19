I’m still considering another GWR attempt, I’ve not seen Presidential aspirants quit – Afua Asantewaa

Television of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: 3news

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian attempting the Guinness World Record for longest singing, remains undeterred after her unsuccessful December 2023 attempt.



She expressed determination to make another try, likening her perseverance to sports teams and political candidates who persist despite setbacks.



Afua completed 126 hours and 52 minutes of continuous singing, aiming to surpass the current record of 105 hours.



Despite the record not being validated, she remains positive, appreciating support and feedback.



She plans to prepare better for another attempt, undeterred by the initial setback and grateful for Ghanaian support.