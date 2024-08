Music of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Tigpost

Stonebwoy, the Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artist, has reaffirmed his belief that he won the 2019 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, despite no official announcement.



In a podcast interview, he expressed confidence in his achievements, challenged skeptics to provide evidence, and called for any opposing claims to be presented publicly.