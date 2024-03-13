I'm yet to achieve something significant - Wizkid

Music of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian star Wizkid, despite his string of achievements in the music industry, humbly admits that he hasn't reached a significant milestone yet.



In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, he expressed, "The journey is about to begin for Wizkid. I don’t see myself as someone who has achieved something major yet. For me, music is a forever thing."



Wizkid, renowned as one of Africa’s most prominent artists, has garnered substantial success, including being one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most streamed musicians and the second most followed Nigerian artist on social media, trailing behind Davido.



Despite his achievements, Wizkid remains grounded, acknowledging that his journey is ongoing. He won a Grammy for his contribution to Beyonce’s “Lion King” album and his track “Essence” featuring Tems is a contender for another Grammy.



Recently, Wizkid released the “Soundman Vol. 2” EP, featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights Wande Coal and Zlatan Ibile, putting a pause on his previously hinted five-year hiatus from music. Despite considering pursuits in football or golf, Wizkid’s latest project suggests that fans can anticipate more from him in the near future.