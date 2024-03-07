I need a dual citizenship in Ghana – Meek Mill reiterates

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Acclaimed American rapper, Meek Mill, has revealed his intention to obtain Ghanaian citizenship, citing his fondness for the country. Mill's connection with Ghana dates back to his last visit in December 2022 when he performed at the Afro Nation music festival.



During his stay, Mill also visited the Jubilee House and met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Although he faced criticism for filming parts of a music video at the seat of government, Mill apologized to Ghanaians for any offense caused and continued to express his admiration for the nation.



Taking to Twitter on March 4, 2024, Mill announced his decision, stating, "I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders." His remarks reflect his disillusionment with America's treatment of Black individuals.



In a subsequent tweet three days later, Mill clarified that he intends to retain his American citizenship while pursuing dual citizenship in Ghana. He expressed his desire to travel between the two countries freely, emphasizing his deepening ties with Ghana.



