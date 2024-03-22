I needed to feed my hungry ancestors - Oboy Siki vlarifies birthday celebration at the cemetery

Movies of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has stirred controversy by choosing to celebrate his recent birthday at a rather unconventional location – the cemetery.



The veteran actor, known for his outspoken nature, disclosed that his decision was rooted in a deeper purpose: to honor and feed his family's hungry ancestors.



Dressed in traditional Kente attire, Oboy Siki was spotted at Bremang cemetery, surrounded by cakes, drinks, and offerings, as he poured libation in reverence.



In an exclusive interview with AMBASSADOR TV GH, monitored by Ghanaweb.live, he shed light on the motive behind his unconventional birthday celebration.



"This wasn't about seeking attention on social media. It was a sacred communication between myself and my ancestors," Oboy Siki expressed.



He revealed that after receiving guidance from his dreams and ancestral spirits, he felt compelled to fulfill their wishes on his birthday.



"I openly prayed for my Maker to call me to rest this year, and my ancestors directed me to feed them on my birthday," he disclosed.



While originally intending to carry out the ritual in his hometown, his busy schedule led him to choose the cemetery as the venue.



Despite the unconventional setting, Oboy Siki emphasized that his actions were not driven by a desire for social media attention.



"I'm trending on social media every day; I don't need a cemetery celebration for that," he remarked.



Reflecting on the experience, Oboy Siki expressed uncertainty about whether his ancestors were satisfied with his offerings.



"I'm yet to hear from them, but I know they will communicate with me through my dreams soon," he explained.



While his birthday celebration may have raised eyebrows, Oboy Siki remains steadfast in his belief that he has honored his family's traditions and ancestral spirits in a meaningful way.