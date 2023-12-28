I never doubted my wife, she is a tough personality – Afua Asantewaa’s husband

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 December 2023

A video of Afua Asantewaa’s husband circulated on the internet as the man was spotted standing at the sing-a-thon grounds and holding a placard that read “More strength Afua”.



His presence there aroused reactions from Ghanaians who lauded the man for being a supportive husband.



Kofi Aduonum, as he gave his name in an interview on TV3 Ghana which was shared on Instagram said he never doubted his wife when she declared intentions to break the Guinness World record of the longest singing marathon.



He described his wife as a ‘tough personality’ who was capable of doing the extraordinary.



“It’s been good so far and we hoping for the best. I know she is a tough personality, a tough character so I didn’t doubt her a bit”, he said.



Afua Asantewaa’s husband revealed that he had not shut his eyes for six days as he had been around to throw his full weight behind his wife.



He also applauded Ghanaians for the massive support they have shown to her wife since she began the challenge.



"I haven’t slept for six days. The support started from the very word goal and it’s been massive. I want to say a big thanks to Ghanaians. I want to tell her she’s fought a good fight and the biblical saying; the horse is prepared for the battle but victory lies in the hands of the Lord. She has done her bait and we are trusting good to do the rest”, he said.



Check out the interview below:





