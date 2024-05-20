I never dreamt of living in the limelight – Nikki Samonas

Entertainment of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas shared her challenging upbringing, revealing the struggles she faced after her affluent father passed away when she was just 10 years old.



Contrary to assumptions about her background, Nikki endured hardship and instability, moving between homes to survive.



Despite her tumultuous childhood, Nikki never imagined herself in the spotlight.



She expressed her disbelief at her current status, emphasizing how her past experiences shaped her into the person she is today. Reflecting on her journey, she announced plans to document her life story in a forthcoming memoir.



Nikki disclosed that as a young girl, her dream was to serve as a UN Ambassador for refugees.



Remarkably, this childhood aspiration became a reality when she was appointed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2020.



Her role as a UN Ambassador has fulfilled a long-held dream, allowing her to utilize her platform to advocate for refugee rights and humanitarian causes.



Despite the challenges she faced growing up, Nikki's resilience and determination have propelled her to make a meaningful impact on the world stage.