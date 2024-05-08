I never thought of becoming a successful musician - Piesie Esther

Television of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gospel sensation Piesie Esther shocks fans with the revelation that she never envisioned becoming a successful musician.



Despite starting her musical journey at 16, raised in a devout family, her rise to fame was unexpected.



Attending gospel concerts during her teenage years honed her skills, paving the way for a career marked by acclaimed albums and singles, earning both national and international acclaim.



In 2023, Piesie Esther clinched the Gospel Artiste Of The Year title, narrowly missing out on the overall "Artiste Of The Year" award to Black Sherif.



Married to Enoch Asiedu and blessed with four children, her personal life reflects her commitment to family alongside her musical pursuits.



During an interview on Upside Down, hosted by Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour on Citi TV, Piesie Esther candidly confessed to never harboring dreams of stardom.



Her journey was unexpectedly guided by influential figures, notably Mama Georgia, who recognized her potential even in times of hardship.



It was Mama Georgia who introduced her to Apae Live, a pivotal moment that led to the release of her debut album in 2002.



Reflecting on her humble beginnings, Piesie Esther credits Pastor Apae Live for his role in shaping her career.



His support was instrumental in her journey from obscurity to becoming a celebrated gospel icon.



Despite her initial lack of ambition, Piesie Esther's talent and perseverance have propelled her to the forefront of the gospel music scene, inspiring others with her remarkable story of success against the odds.